Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry1. Intro to General ChemistrySignificant Figures
5:47 minutes
Problem 69
Textbook Question

Two students determine the percentage of lead in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 22.52%. The students’ results for three determinations are as follows: (1) 22.52, 22.48, 22.54 (2) 22.64, 22.58, 22.62 (b) Precision can be judged by examining the average of the deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate the average value for each data set; then calculate the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the average.) Which set is more precise?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
4:40m

Watch next

Master Significant Figures with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.