Two students determine the percentage of lead in a sample
as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 22.52%. The
students’ results for three determinations are as follows:
(1) 22.52, 22.48, 22.54
(2) 22.64, 22.58, 22.62
(b) Precision can be judged by examining the average of the
deviations from the average value for that data set. (Calculate
the average value for each data set; then calculate the average
value of the absolute deviations of each measurement
from the average.) Which set is more precise?
