Hello, everyone today. We're being asked to determine if the following statement has a proper use of significant figures. So the statement reads. The 67th issue of the journal was read by 9,000,000, people. As it turns out, the exact number of people who read the journal cannot actually be determined with exact precision of about one p p. M. A person per million. So therefore, the answer is no, I hope this helped, and until next time.

