Identify the statements that use exact numbers.

(a) The height of the Eiffel Tower from base to tip is 330 m.

(b) 1 inch = 2.54 cm

(c) The current world record for the 100-meter dash is 9.58 seconds set by Jamaica's Usain Bolt in 2009.

(d) 1 US liquid quart = 32 US fluid ounce