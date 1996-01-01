General Chemistry
Draw the most likely shape for the following compound:XeF4
Draw and determine the geometry for the following molecule:Br2CO
How many lone pairs reside in the equatorial position of the KrCl5+ ion.
Determine the electron geometry for the carbon disulfide molecule, CS2.
A. Linear
B. Bent
C. Trigonal planar
D. Tetrahedral
Determine the number of electron groups for the following cation:AsBr2+.
A. 2
B. 3
C. 4
D. 1
Draw and determine the electron geometry for the following molecule:TeBr4
Determine the electron geometry of the nitrogen atom within methylamine, CH3NH2.
B. Trigonal Pyramidal
C. Tetrahedral
D. Trigonal Planar
Determine the molecular geometry for the following molecule:SeH2Cl2
Determine the molecular geometry for the following molecule:CHClO.
Determine the molecular geometry for the following molecule:FSSF.
Determine the molecular geometry for the following molecule:IF4–.
Determine the bond angle for the thiocyanate ion, SCN–.
In the PCl3F2 molecule the chlorine atoms exist in the equatorial positions and the fluorine atoms exist in the axial positions. Based on this information, predict the Cl–P–Cl bond angle.
Determine the O–N–O bond angle for N2O4, which exists as O2N–NO2.
How many of the following molecules have sp3d2 hybridization on the central atom?
SeCl6 XeCl4 IF5 AsCl5
How many unhybridized orbitals does the beryllium atom possess in BeCl2?
Draw and determine the hybridization and unhybridized orbitals for the following covalent compound.
KrBr4 Hybridization:
Unhybridized Orbitals:
Determine the number of electrons found in the π2p orbitals for the dioxygen dication, O22+.
Using a MO diagram, write the electron configuration for the P2 molecule
Apply Molecular Orbital Theory to determine the MO orbital diagram for the CF+ ion.
Using a MO diagram, write the electron configuration for the BN molecule?
Apply Molecular Orbital Theory to determine the bond order of HHe+ ion.
Apply molecular orbital theory to predict which species has the strongest bond.
a) O2 b) O2– c) O2+ d) All the bonds are equivalent
Using Molecular Orbital Theory, answer the following questions dealing with carbon mononitride, CN.
