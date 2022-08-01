Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory Example 1

How many electron groups on the nitrogen atom? Based on the following lewis dot structure? So here we have a picture of ammonia. Ammonia has one lone pair and three surrounding elements. Remember your electron groups equal the number of lone pairs on the central element, as well as the number of bonding groups, which are just the number of surrounding elements. So if we take a look here, we're gonna say we have one, 234 electron groups on the nitrogen atom. Also realized here when we talk about a lone pair, it's just a pair of electrons not forming a bond. Remember they exhibit an electron cloud. So we see this electron cloud as this LaPierre. This just helps push bonds further away from itself, causing even more propulsion within our molecule. So again, in this particular question, we have one lone pair and three bonding groups on the nitrogen atom, giving us a total of four electron groups.

