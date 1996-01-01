Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to choose the illustration that shows 22 p X orbital's overlapping. So two PX orbital's are going to have two nodes with the nucleus in the middle and one node will be negative and one node will be positive. So that's one of our two pxs. And then we're going to have another and it's going to form an anti bonding and a bonding molecular orbital. So let's look at our anti bonding. So our anti bonding is going to have a nodal plane in between them like so and when they bond, our positives are going to come together and our negatives are going to come together. So we're gonna have our negative charge, our two nuclei and then our positive charge. So that is what they look like when they overlap. Now let's find that on our options. So it isn't A or B or C. It is the and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

