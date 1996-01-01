Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to choose the illustration that shows a two S and a two PZ orbital overlapping. So a two PZ orbital is going to have two nodes with the nucleus in the middle, like this, and there's the nucleus And that's our two pz. And our two S. Is going to be spherical with the nucleus in the middle, So that is R two s. So what it's going to look like Is our two pz And our two s on the same plane side by side. So our answer here is C. Thank you for watching. Bye.

