Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory Example 2

How many electron groups lone pairs and bonding groups does the compound have, respectively? So here we have s. four. Now, if we look at the total number of electron groups, remember electron groups kicks into account the lone pair as well as the bonding groups on the central element. So we have total electron groups, lone pairs, lone pairs on the central element. Remember they have an electron cloud. So we have one lone pair on our central element, and then bonding groups are just the surrounding elements attached to the central element. So that is one, 2, 3, 4 bonding groups. So this is how we break down the different types of groups found within SEF four.

Hide transcripts