Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory Concept 1

Now under valence shell electron pair repulsion theory, also known as vesper theory, we say that the geometry of the molecule is based on minimizing the repulsion between electron groups on the central element. Now, when we say the term electron group, an electron group equals a lone pair or lone pairs on the central element plus bonding groups. Now, when we say bonding groups referring to the surrounding elements that are directly attached to our central element. Now, in addition to this, we can say that our lone pair electrons, they exhibit an electron cloud that further adds to repulsion. So we're going to start looking at different types of molecular shapes and we're gonna see the number of electrons groups associated with each one of these unique molecular shapes.

