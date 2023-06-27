Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
General Chemistry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
Next problem
6:10 minutes
Open Question
Predict the ideal bond angles around each central atom in this molecule.
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
5
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
1:53m
Watch next
Master
Bond Angles Concept 1
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
13:28
75: Determining the geometry and bond angles of a molecule
Roxi Hulet
207
04:36
How to Determine Bond Angle with VSEPR Table Examples, Practice Problems, Explained, Shortcut
Conquer Chemistry
256
05:27
Predicting Bond Angles
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
270
01:53
Bond Angles Concept 1
Jules Bruno
578
4
01:17
Bond Angles Example 1
Jules Bruno
435
1
03:37
Bond Angles Concept 2
Jules Bruno
457
01:07
Bond Angles Example 2
Jules Bruno
288
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.