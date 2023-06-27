Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryBond Angles
3:12 minutes
Open Question

Give approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the molecule shown.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
5
Was this helpful?
1:53m

Watch next

Master Bond Angles Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
13:28
75: Determining the geometry and bond angles of a molecule
Roxi Hulet
207
04:36
How to Determine Bond Angle with VSEPR Table Examples, Practice Problems, Explained, Shortcut
Conquer Chemistry
256
05:27
Predicting Bond Angles
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
270
01:53
Bond Angles Concept 1
Jules Bruno
578
4
01:17
Bond Angles Example 1
Jules Bruno
435
1
03:37
Bond Angles Concept 2
Jules Bruno
457
01:07
Bond Angles Example 2
Jules Bruno
288
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.