Heating and Cooling Curves Concept 2

now realize that with heating and cooling curves, there are significant differences between temperature and phase changes. Now taking a look at some of the key differences here. With temperature changes, we have heat being converted into kinetic energy so the energy of motion and realize that the higher our temperature gets, the higher kinetic energy will be as well. With temperature changes, we have our specific heat capacity formula where Q equals M cap que represents our heat em can either be grams or moles and it depends on the units for our specific heat capacity which is C delta T. Is just changing temperature which is final temperature minus initial temperature. Now, with a phase change, we're going to say that if we look at our heating and cooling courage, we saw that the temperature plateau, it didn't change. That's because he is being converted into potential energy. And we know that there's a connection between temperature and kinetic energy. So if your temperature is not changing then your kinetic energy also would not change. So here are average kinetic energy is constant and temperature is constant. That's not changing. With a phase change. We use our new entropy formula which is cute equals M. Which again can either be in grams or moles, times our change in entropy. So delta H. So keep this in mind. When temperature changes, we use our heat capacity formula but with phase changes where temperature is remaining constant, we have our entropy formula here

