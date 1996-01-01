13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
What quantity of heat, in kj, is required to convert 50.0 g of ethanol (C₂H₅OH) at 23.0°C to a vapor at 78.3°C (its boiling point)? (specific heat capacity of ethanol = 2.46 J/g • c; ∆Hvap = 39.3 kJ/mol)
