Subatomic Particles Practice Problems
Which of the following is the correct number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in an atom of 19980Hg?
Is the statement below correct or incorrect? If it's false, modify the statement into a correct one.
The atomic number of an element is determined by the number of neutrons.
Consider the following table showing symbols, the number of protons, electrons, and neutrons, and the mass number. Each column represents a neutral atom.
Fill in the third column of this table.
Identify if the statement below is true:
An atom of a certain element will always have the same number of neutrons as the other atoms of that element.
Determine if the statement below is true:
The nucleus is made up mostly of neutrons which make up most of the mass and volume of an atom.
Identify the symbol, number of protons, and number of neutrons for the unknown isotope 10044X
Identify the symbol, number of protons, and number of neutrons for the unknown isotope 19078X
Determine the number of electrons that have a total mass equal to that of two neutrons.
Determine the number of electrons that have a total mass equal to that of a lithium nucleus.
In dry weather, the human body can accumulate static charge from usual activities such as walking on a carpet or brushing hair. Calculate the number of excess electrons if your body develops a charge of -24 mC.
The identity of an atom can be identified by the number of protons
What does the number of neutrons tell about an atom?
What do the number of electrons and their arrangement tell about an atom?
Identify the number of subatomic particles in an atom of sodium that has a mass number of 23
Calculate the mass of the nucleus of beryllium-9 based on the masses of the subatomic particles below:
- mass proton = 1.007276 amu
- mass neutron = 1.008665 amu
- mass electron = 5.486 × 10−4 amu
Write the answer in amu units and using 7 significant figures.
Which of the following options accurately represents the relative charges of protons, neutrons, and electrons?
How does the number of electrons in a neutral atom change as the atomic number increases?
What is the mass of a neutron expressed in kilograms (kg)?
A. 9.10938×10–28 kg
B. 9.10938×10–31 kg
C. 1.67493×10–27 kg
D. 1.67493×10–24 kg
Find the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in an atom denoted by the symbol 11549X.