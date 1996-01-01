Hey, everyone were asked to write the atomic symbol for the Atom. If two protons are added to oxygen 18 1st, let's go ahead and write out our atomic symbol for oxygen 18. So we know that our atomic mass is going to be since we were told in our problem and looking at our periodic table, we know our atomic number is eight. Now when we add two protons We're going to add a two on two are 18 and our eight. So this will come up to an atomic mass of 20 and an atomic number of 10, which means our adam is going to be neon. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

