Functional Groups in Chemistry

in this video, we'll take a look at the functional groups without carbon eels. Now a carbon eel group represents a carbon double bonded toe on oxygen, so it's represented as C double bond. Oh, functional groups without a carbon hill group are recognizable by the presence off sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen or a halogen. Remember your halogen, our in Group seven? A. So the represented as flooring, chlorine, bromine or iodine. So a good way to remember this is son Callejon's sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen and theologians. If we take a look down here, we're looking at the what's marked in red. That's kind of like a landmark that helps us to identify that particular functional group. So if we take a look here, if you have a single bonded carbon, so the carbon on Lee has single bonds and it's connected to a no H that represents an alcohol for the next one. If you have a single bonded carbons, alright, single body carbons and they're both connected to the same oxygen making C O. C. Then that is an ether for the next one. The landmark is the nitrogen. If we have a single body, nitrogen connected toa hydrogen then that represents an amine. Now, typically, you'll see on nitrogen. Could have one hydrogen or two or three hydrogen. Next, we have carbon connected. Toa X. What is X represent? Well, X is just a placeholder that represents any of the halogen flooring, chlorine, bromine or iodine. So if you have a single bonded carbon here connected to one of the halogen, then we call that an out hell. Halid. So it's called an alcohol habit. Then finally, if you have a single bonded carbon single bonded carbon that is connected toe A S H group, then we call that a file. So here these represent the most common types of functional groups that have sulfur, oxygen, nitrogen or halogen, but no Carbondale group. So keep this in mind when you run across them while looking at different functional groups.

