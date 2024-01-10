6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
Titration of a 20.0-ml sample of acid rain required 1.7 ml of 0.0811 m NaOH to reach the end point. If we assume that the acidity of the rain is due to the presence of sulfuric acid, what was the concentration of sulfuric acid in this sample of rain?"
