Determine the limiting reactant by comparing the mole ratio from the balanced equation. According to the equation, 2 moles of Na3PO4 react with 3 moles of CaCl2. Calculate the required moles of each reactant to fully react with the other: \( \frac{0.010 \, \text{moles Na3PO4}}{2} \times 3 = 0.015 \, \text{moles CaCl2} \) needed, but only 0.012 moles are available, so CaCl2 is the limiting reactant.