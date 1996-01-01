Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge Practice Problems
What is the cause of the energy difference for the electrons of 4s, 4p, and 4d orbitals?
Explain why an electron in the 2p orbital has higher energy than an electron in the 2s orbital.
Arrange the following electron shells from largest to smallest shielding: 3p, 3s, 3d.
An alternate formula for Zeff is:
where E is the ionization energy of the neutral atom and n is the principal quantum number of the highest-energy electron. Calculate the Zeff for Mg (IE = 737.7 kJ/mol) and F (IE = 1681.0 kJ/mol) using this formula.
True or False. Energy is taken in when an electron is removed from a neutral atom but given-off when an electron is added to a neutral atom because effective nuclear charge (Zeff) is positive.
The Zeff values for the outermost electrons in Mg and Ca atoms derived from a set of quantum mechanical calculations are 3.31+ and 4.40+, respectively. Based on the trend for the values calculated for Mg and Ca, estimate the Zeff value for the Sr atom.
Calculate the effective nuclear charge acting on the 4s and 4p valence electrons in As using Slater's rules.
Identify the statement that would be a good adjustment to Slater's rules to account for the difference in electronic penetration of the nucleus for 3s, 3p, and 3d orbitals. Use the radial probability distribution curve below as a reference.
Which between Cl and Br have a lower Zeff experienced by the n = 3 electrons? Identify which will be farther from the nucleus.
Identify which of the statements below are false:
A) The effective nuclear charge is the force exerted by the nucleus onto an electron.
B) Core electrons screen the nuclear charge more effectively than valence electrons.
C) Electrons that are further away from the nucleus experience a lower effective nuclear charge.
D) The effective nuclear charge increases from left to right in the periodic table.
E) The change in effective nuclear charge increases down a period in the periodic table.
Consider the following elements: In, Sn, Zr, Te, Sr.
List the elements from the most to least Zeff experienced by the electrons in the n = 3 shell.
Identify which of the elements below has the smallest effective nuclear charge based on the equation, Zeff = Z - S, where Z is the atomic number and S is the number of core electrons.
Li, Be, Cl, Ar
Determine the Zeff of the 3s and 3p valence electrons in S assuming only core electrons contribute to the screening constant.
What is the Zeff of the 3p electrons of K+ and Cl- if the core electrons provide 1.00 and valence electrons provide 0.00 to the screening constant?
Assuming core electrons give 1.00 and valence electrons give 0.00 to the screening constant, calculate the Zeff of the outermost electrons of Ge and Te.
Identify which among the valence electrons of sodium and silicon experience a larger Zeff
List the following elements from most to least amount of Zeff affecting their valence electrons: Se, Br, K, Ga.
Calculate the effective nuclear charge of the valence electrons of Ga based on the following theoretical conditions:
- core electrons completely shield electrons from nuclear charge
- valence electrons do not shield one another
Calculate the effective nuclear charge of the valence electrons of Cl based on the following theoretical conditions:
- core electrons completely shield electrons from nuclear charge
- valence electrons do not shield one another
Calculate the effective nuclear charge of the valence electrons of Mg based on the following theoretical conditions:
- core electrons completely shield electrons from nuclear charge
- valence electrons do not shield one another
Which of the following statements best explains the decrease in effective nuclear charge (Zeff) experienced by the valence electrons in a multi-electron atom?
Arrange the following elements from the highest to lowest values of their effective nuclear charge (Zeff):
Po, Rn, Cs, Bi, Pb
The effective nuclear charge experienced by an electron can be predicted by considering the contribution of core electrons and valence electrons to the shielding experienced by that electron. For example, Beryllium is estimated to have an effective nuclear charge of slightly greater than 2+. Using this method, predict the effective nuclear charge of carbon's valence electrons and determine which will experience a higher effective nuclear charge: the 2s electrons or the 2p electrons.