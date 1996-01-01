Hello everyone today. We are being asked to find the the number of electrons present in each species. Using the periodic table First, we have calcium which has an atomic number of 20 and therefore has 20 protons. Since this is a neutral species of calcium and also has 20 electrons. And its configuration can be written out as one that's two to S two, two P six, three, S two, three P 6 and finally four S 2 for a total of 20 electrons. The number of electrons in the four s orbital is equal to the exponent and therefore is to for zinc, we have a total number Of 30 protons as that is sinks atomic number. Once again, it's a neutral species. So we also have 30 electrons. And its electron configuration can be written out as one is to to S two to be six, three S two, three P six for us to and finally three D 10 for a total of 30 electrons. The number of electrons in the three D orbital, It's simply the exponents and that is for deuterium. We have an atomic number of 39 therefore there's protons and its unusual species. So we also have 39 electrons. And its configuration can be written out as one S 22, S two, two, P six, three, S two, three P six for us to three D 10, four piece x five S 2. and finally 41 for a total of 39 electrons. The number of electrons and the four D orbital is its exponent and therefore is one. Finally, we have antimony Which has an atomic number of 51 and therefore has 51 protons. And since it's neutral Also has 51 electrons since its electron configuration is simply too long, we can write a shorthand notation using the noble gas configuration, starting with krypton. All by five, us too 40 10 And five p 3 for a total of 51 electrons. The number of electrons in the five p orbital. Yeah, it's three. Therefore, We have our final answers of 2, 10 1 and three. I hope this helped and until next time.

Hide transcripts