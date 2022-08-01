The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers

So here we're gonna have a quick review of the quantum numbers. So we're going to say, Remember, the quantum numbers are set of values that described the energy levels and ultimately the location of a specific electron. Now here, with our principal quantum number, our first one, it's variable is end. It describes the size and energy of a shell. So, for example, let's say we're dealing with a set of seven D orbital's because the number is seven. That means we're dealing with electrons in the seventh shot and therefore an equal seven. The angular momentum quantum number, also called the as a mutual quantum number, uses the variable L. It gives us the shape of an orbital within a sub shop here. Sub shells are sub levels. They are represented by the letters of S P D N F. If you know the sub level or sexual letter, then you know what your L value is. S zero p is one ds two and l s three. I mean, if it's three, the magnetic quantum number deals with the variable m sub l. It gives us the location of electrons within a set of orbital's. So for example, let's say we're dealing again with seven d orbital's. Remember that your deep sub level has five orbital's involved. Each of those orbital's has a number designation. So here this would be negative to negative 10 plus one and plus two. So those numbers are the possible values. They are the numerical location of each of these orbital's, and within each of those orbital's, we have electrons. Finally, we have our spin quantum number, which is M CBS. It gives us the spin of an electron within an orbital. Remember, an orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons, one spins up and would have on M s or n sub X value of plus one half the other one spends down and would have an M s value of negative one half. So this is a crash course in quantum numbers. If you didn't get a chance to look at my earlier videos, if you haven't, I highly suggest you go back and take a look. Quantum numbers could be a bit tricky, so it's important to understand these fundamental ideas on how they relate the ultimate location of an electron within a given. Adam

