The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers Example 2

here, it says, Give the set off four quantum numbers for the sixth electron of the oxygen atom. So here it says, provide the electron orbital diagram for the elements or ion. Alright, So oxygen atom means oxygen is neutral. Oxygen has an atomic number of six. Here it's electron configuration. Would be one s two to ask to to p four filling in this electron orbital diagram, one has to so one up one down to us to one up, one down. The next four electrons are found within our two p set of orbital's. Since they're all two p electrons, they all have the same energy. So following hunts rule we have Phil first up, up, up And here is my seventh on my fourth electron. So now step to use the number and letters for the set of orbital's to determine its n and l values. All right, so we're looking for the sixth electron. So this is one to 34 half filled 1st 567 and then back around eight. Sore six electron is right here. What? All right, so we're going to say here that that electron that we're looking at it is within a two p set of orbital's because the number is two and equals two. Because the letter is P, that means l equals one. Remember, if you know the sub level letter, then you know what Ellis. So if it's pl is one next, locate the specific orbital for the electron to determine its M sub l value. The electron we're looking at is in the zero orbital that is equal to the possible and then finally determine if the electron spins up or spins down to determine the subs value. It is pointing up. That means M sebas equals plus one half. So the four quantum numbers for the sixth electron with an oxygen would be an equals to l equals one. M. Sobel equals zero and M subs equals plus one half. But remember, we can't do this unless we're able to correctly number the electrons as they appear within the electron orbital diagram.

