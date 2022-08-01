Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.

The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers

by Jules Bruno
124 views
Was this helpful ?
0
in order to relate the quantum numbers to an electron configuration, it's first important to know how to number the electrons within an electron orbital diagram. We're going to say here that electrons within configurations are numbered in the order. They're written based on the off about principle. Remember, with the off about principle, we start out with one s orbital and we move onward. So one s in two s than two p, and so on. Knowing this order is the key to numbering the electrons correctly and from there will be able to link the quantum numbers to them.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.