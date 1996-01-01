Hello everyone today. We are being asked to use the periodic table to find out how many three D electrons there are in V. Well, first, it's important to know what V is symbolizing V is the symbol for vanadium and its atomic number is 23. Using the periodic table. We note that this is in the period of four And in the 3rd column of the D block, the D orbital block, noting this. Since it is the third element in the three D block, it therefore must have 33 D electrons. I hope this helped, and until next time.

