General Chemistry
Draw the Lewis Dot symbol for the following ion:Co+
Draw the Lewis Dot symbol for the following ion: Cd2+
Draw the electron-dot symbol for the following ion:P3–
The strength of an ionic bond comes principally from:
a) The converting of atoms into compounds.
b) The movement of electrons from cations to anions.
c) The mutual attraction of opposite electrical charges.
d) The sharing of electrons.
Which of the following is not a physical property attributed to metallic bonding?
a) Ductility
b) Luster
c) Brittleness
d) Malleability
e) Conductivity
Which of the following statements is true?
a) O2 is characterized by metallic bonding.
b) BaO is characterized by covalent bonding.
c) H2O is characterized by ionic bonding.
d) Zn is characterized by metallic bonding.
e) BeF2 is characterized by metallic bonding.
Arrange the following molecules in order of decreasing dipole moment.
H–I H–F H–Br H–Cl
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between a carbon and oxygen atom?
a) Polar Covalent
b) Pure Covalent
c) Nonpolar
d) Ionic
How many shared electrons are around the oxygen atom?
a) 4
b) 2
c) 6
d) 10
e) 8
Which of the following atoms has the most valence electrons?
a) O
b) Be
c) He
d) N
e) Si
Which of the following contains an atom that may have an incomplete octet?
a) CCl4
b) NCl3
c) OCl2
d) SeCl6
e) BCl3
Calculate the formal charges for each of the oxygen atoms within the nitrite ion, NO2–.
Calculate the formal charge of the carbon atom within a carbon monoxide molecule.
a) –1
b) +2
c) 0
d) +
e) –2
Based on calculated formal charges, determine the overall charge (net charge) for the following compound.
a) –3
b) +4
c) +1
d) –1
e) +2
Which element within the thiocyanate ion possesses a negative charge?
a) C
b) S
c) N
d) All of them
e) None of them
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the disulfur dichloride molecule, S2Cl2.
How many lone pairs are on the central element for the following compound:AsH3.
How many total bonding electrons are on the central element for the following compound:CO2.
How many lone pairs are on the central element for the following compound:NOCl
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the silicon tetrabromide molecule, SiBr4.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the diazene molecule, N2H2.
How many pi bonds does the following molecule contain?
How many sigma bonds does the following molecule contain?
Which has greater bond strength between the carbon–carbon bond.
C2Cl2 vs. C2Cl6
Draw the total number of sigma and pi bonds of the sulfur trioxide molecule, SO3.
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the following cation:NH4+.
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for potassium hypochlorite, KClO.
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for calcium cyanide, Ca(CN)2.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion:O22–.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion:SCl42+.
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for ammonium chloride, NH4Cl.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following compound:SOCl2
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the radical hydroxide, OH.
Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for POCl3.
Metalloids can sometimes adopt the bonding preferences of similar nonmetals. Based on your knowledge of expanded octets, draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion, SiF62–.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following acid:H2SO4
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for hydrocyanic acid:HCN
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for chloric acid:HClO3
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for phosophoric acid:H3PO4
Draw all possible resonance structures for the chlorate ion, ClO3–?
Determine the average charge of the oxygen atoms within the chlorite ion, ClO2–.
Determine which of the following drawings would be the best structure for the N2O molecule.
a) a
b) b
c) c
d) All are equally stable
Which of the following phosphate, PO43- Lewis structures is the best, most valid resonance structure?
Draw all the resonance structures for the following ionic compound:RbIO2
What is the bond order of the phosphate–oxygen bonds within the phosphate ion, PO43–?
Consider the following equation:
Determine the bond enthalpy value for the F–S bond.
Use the bond energies to estimate the enthalpy of reaction for the combustion of 5 moles of acetylene:
A force of 3.24 x 10-12 N exists between a +3 charge and another charged particle. The ions are 2.53 x 10-8 m apart. What is the charge of the unknown charged particle? (Rework numbers since you went from +15 to +3)
The lattice energy for ionic crystals decreases as the charge of the ions _____ and the size of the ions _____.
a) Increases, increases
b) Increases, decreases
c) Decreases, increases
d) Decreases, decreases
Which of the following compounds would you expect to have the highest boiling point?
a) MgCl2
b) SrO
c) SrCl2
d) CsI
e) LiBr
The solubilities of CaCrO4 and PbCrO4 in water at 25°C are approximately 0.111 g/L and 0.0905 g/L in H2O respectively. Based on this information, which compound do you think has the smaller lattice energy?
Using the Born-Haber Cycle, demonstrate the formation of cesium chloride, CsCl, and calculate its enthalpy of formation.
Calculate the lattice energy for the following formation equation:
