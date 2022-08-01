not lewis dot symbols, sometimes referred to as electron dot diagrams, are diagrams that represent the valence electrons, often atom or ion. Now, when we talk about valence electrons, we look at it in terms of main group elements versus transition metals. Now for main group elements, the elements that are groups 1 88 a. The number of valence electrons that they possess is equal to their group number. So, for example, if we're looking at aluminum, Lewin was in Group three A. So would have three valence electrons for transition metals. It's a bit different for them. It's the number of valence. Electrons equals There s plus D electrons. So just remember, when we're looking at an element in trying to determine its number of valence electrons, you first have to look at it as being either a main group element or a transition metal

