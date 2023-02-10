Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry11. Bonding & Molecular StructureOctet Rule
0:37 minutes
Open Question

Which of the following elements can form compounds with an expanded octet?

Verified Solution
clock
37s
Play a video:
2
Was this helpful?
1:27m

Watch next

Master Octet Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
04:45
The Octet Rule: Help, Definition, and Exceptions
Wayne Breslyn
141
04:30
Chemical Bonds: Ionic and Covalent
Ysci
96
02:15
Chemical Bonding - Ionic vs. Covalent Bonds
RicochetScience
141
01:27
Octet Rule
Jules Bruno
490
3
03:33
Introduction To Lewis Structures
StudySession
76
11:04
1.1 Lewis Structures
Chad's Prep
91
04:41
Lewis Dot Structures
Professor Dave Explains
75
01:38
Octet Rule Example 1
Jules Bruno
418
3
02:38
Octet Rule
Jules Bruno
435
3
1
01:13
Octet Rule Example 2
Jules Bruno
378
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.