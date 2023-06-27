Skip to main content
General Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
General Chemistry
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Octet Rule
2:35 minutes
Open Question
The central atom in ________ violates the octet rule.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
5
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
1:27m
Watch next
Master
Octet Rule
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
04:45
The Octet Rule: Help, Definition, and Exceptions
Wayne Breslyn
141
04:30
Chemical Bonds: Ionic and Covalent
Ysci
96
02:15
Chemical Bonding - Ionic vs. Covalent Bonds
RicochetScience
141
01:27
Octet Rule
Jules Bruno
490
3
03:33
Introduction To Lewis Structures
StudySession
76
11:04
1.1 Lewis Structures
Chad's Prep
91
04:41
Lewis Dot Structures
Professor Dave Explains
75
01:38
Octet Rule Example 1
Jules Bruno
418
3
02:38
Octet Rule
Jules Bruno
435
3
1
01:13
Octet Rule Example 2
Jules Bruno
378
1
1
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.