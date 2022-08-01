Octet Rule Example 2

here. It says how maney octet electrons around the phosphorus atom in the following compound. So remember your octet electrons equals your valence electrons, plus your shared electrons. If we take a look here, your valence electron number is based on your group number. Phosphorus is in group five A. So it has five valence electrons. So 12345 and then the shared electrons are the electrons you gain by forming a chemical bond with another element. So here are shared. Electrons would be the ones that were gaining from forming a bond with the hydrogen atoms. So 12 34 and five. So here we see that phosphorus has 10 total octet electrons here. This makes sense because we said that when we're dealing with a non octet number of electrons, it's typically twice the group number of the element Phosphorus is in Group five A, and if you multiply that by two, we typically concealed go all the way up to 10 valence electrons. So that means option B would be are correct choice

