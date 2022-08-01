in this video, we're going to introduce the stages of aerobic cellular respiration. And so aerobic cellular respiration actually includes for metabolic pathways or reactions that we are referring to as stages. And so notice down below, on the left hand side, we're showing you the aerobic cellular respiration stages, specifically in you Kerasiotes or in eukaryotic organisms. And on the right hand side we're showing you the stages of aerobic cellular respiration and pro Kerasiotes. And what you'll notice is that the stages are pretty much identical. For the most part, they are going to be very, very similar. And so each of the stages are going to be like a'Lexus followed by pyrite oxidation, followed by the Krebs cycle or the citric acid cycle. Those are Krebs cycle and citric acid cycle, or referring to the same exact pathway. And then the electron transport chain and keamy osmosis. And notice that we have the same exact stages over here in pro Kerasiotes. Now, what is different is the location of the stages between eukaryotes and prokaryotes. And so notice that in eukaryotic organisms, the vast majority of cellular respiration occurs in the mitochondria and the mitochondria is represented by this orange structure that you see in the background, the only stage that does not occur in the mitochondria and Eukaryotes is Glick collis is the very first stage of aerobic cellular respiration and click ellipsis occurs in the cytoplasm for eukaryotes, but for pro Kerasiotes over here, notice that pretty much all of cellular respiration occurs in the cytoplasm of the precarious. And that's because again, pro carrots do not have mitochondria. Uh now do notice that in the electron transport chain and keamy osmosis, this is going to be found specifically in the plasma membrane of prokaryotes. But other than that the other stages are going to occur in the cytoplasm. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration, like dialysis by robert oxidation, Krebs cycle, or citric acid cycle, and electron transport chain and keamy osmosis. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to look at each of these four stages and a lot more detail. So I'll see you all as we move forward.

