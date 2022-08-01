in this video we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on cellular respiration which is this image that you see down below. And so this image is a map or an outline of our lesson moving forward. And so you can refer to this image as we move forward in our course and continue to talk more about cellular respiration. And so notice towards the top of our map here we have cellular respiration and moving forward in our course, we're mainly going to be talking about cellular respiration in the presence of oxygen or where oxygen is available. In other words we're going to talk mostly about air aerobic respiration which is cellular respiration in the presence of oxygen with oxygen present. Now later in our course we will talk a little bit about cellular respiration in the absence of oxygen without oxygen and will mainly talk about anaerobic respiration as well as fermentation. Now when oxygen is present, oxygen is going to serve as what is known as the final electron except er And we'll get to talk more about that as we move forward in our course. Now recall that one of the main purposes of cellular respiration is to generate energy in the form of A T. P. And that A. T. P. Can be generated either via substrate level phosphor relation. Or it could be generated via oxidative phosphor relation. And we'll get to talk about the differences between substrate level phosphor relation and oxidative phosphor relation as we move forward in our course now notice that the first and the third stages of cellular respiration are going to generate a T. P. V. A substrate level fossil relation. The second stage which is pyrite oxidation. It turns out that it does not generate a TP directly. Uh And then notice that the fourth stage of aerobic cellular respiration is going to generate a teepee via oxidative foss correlation. And once again we'll talk more about these ideas as we move forward in our course. And so what you'll notice is that these stages that are labeled 123 and four are the main stages of aerobic cellular respiration. And so most of our attention is going to be focused on this region here of our map as we move forward in our course. Uh But then we will also get to talk a little bit about some alternatives to the first stage of aerobic cellular respiration. Some alternatives to like A'Lexus. And that is going to be the uh what is known as the P. P. P. Or the pen. Tose phosphate pathway. We'll talk more about that. And then we'll also talk about the energy of pathway or E. D. P. Here for short. And both of these alternative pathways to glide collis. Sis are going to generate what is known as N. A. D. P. H. But then they also are going to generate intermediates that will feed back into like college, which is why we have arrows going from these alternative pathways back leading back to like Alexis. And again we'll get to talk a lot more about these ideas as we move forward in our course. Once we finish talking about air aerobic, cellular respiration on this left side over here, then we'll move on to talking about cellular respiration without oxygen. Once again, mainly talking about anaerobic respiration and fermentation. And these are going to use alternative final electronic sectors that are not oxygen, such as uh this uh nitrogen component here or this sulfur component over here. And uh then we'll also talk about different types of fermentation, including lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation. And so we're mainly going to be covering our lesson by following the left most branches first and then we'll zoom out and talk about the right branches. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to our map of the lesson on cellular respiration. And once again feel free to use this map as a guide so that you can uh basically make predictions about what we're going to cover next. And also to make sure that you are not lost within our lesson. And so I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts