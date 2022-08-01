in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to aerobic cellular respiration. And so aerobic cellular respiration as its name implies, is going to be the air aerobic process of breaking down the sugar glucose, which access food for the cell in order to make lots of energy for the cell in the form of a. T. P. Now, aerobic is a term that refers to the requirement of the presence of oxygen gas and the chemical formula for oxygen gasses 02. And moving forward in our course, we're mainly going to be focusing on air aerobic cellular respiration or cellular respiration in the presence of oxygen gas. However, in some of our videos, much later in our course, will also get to talk about what happens with cellular respiration under anaerobic conditions when there is no oxygen present. But for now we're going to focus on aerobic cellular respiration. An air aerobic cellular respiration actually occurs in multiple different stages. That will also get to talk about more moving forward in our course. And most of these stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur inside of the organ al called the mitochondria in eukaryotic cells. And so recall that only eukaryotic cells are going to contain mitochondria and pro carry attic cells do not contain those membrane bound organelles like mitochondria. And so once again it is most of the stages of cellular respiration that occurs in mitochondria and eukaryotes. But there is one stage specifically glycol icis, that we'll get to talk more about later on in our course that occurs just outside the mitochondria. But other than that all of the other stages occurs in the mitochondria. And eukaryotes now, in pro carry outs. On the other hand, they again lack mitochondria and so they are still able to perform aerobic cellular respiration. It's just that the location of the stages of aerobic cellular respiration is going to be different. And because pro carry its lack mitochondria, most of the cellular respiration stages are actually going to occur and the cytoplasm of the pro carry attic cells. And so once again, we'll uh talk more about the stages of aerobic cellular respiration as we move forward in our course. Now, another thing that's worth mentioning is that as we move forward in our course, we're mainly going to be focusing on aerobic cellular respiration in eukaryotes. And so you'll see us showing the mitochondria a lot. And whenever you see the mitochondria, you can uh assume that this is occurring in eukaryotic organisms. And we'll talk a little bit about cellular respiration and pro carry outs. And we will specifically mention the most important features that you should know about cellular respiration and precarious as we move forward as well. But for now, let's take a look at this image down below here, which is actually showing you the overall chemical equation for aerobic cellular respiration, which is actually an important equation for you to be familiar with. And so notice that once again, we're showing you aerobic cellular respiration occurring mainly inside of the mitochondria in eukaryotic organisms. And so we have the mitochondria right over here. And so you can see the chemical equation here for aerobic cellular respiration. And really what it does is it takes uh food for the cell, which is really this sugar called glucose. And so here what we have is the chemical structure of glucose. And it also takes oxygen gas as a reactant. And so the glucose and oxygen gas reactant are going to undergo many different stages of cellular respiration, represented by the single arrow. And uh ultimately what's going to happen is the glucose and oxygen gas are going to get converted into carbon dioxide water and A. T. P. Which is really just a form of energy for the cell. And really the main purpose of cellular respiration is for the cell to get this energy because it can use this A. T. P. Or this energy to drive many other um processes other cellular processes. And so once again, this is just our introduction to aerobic cellular respiration. And we'll be able to talk a lot more about this process as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

