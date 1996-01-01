Remembering Stages of Aerobic Cellular Respiration

in this video, I'm going to share with you a silly way to help you remember the stages of aerobic cellular respiration, which you might recall from our previous lesson videos is glycol icis pyrite oxidation, the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain. And so all you need to do to remember the aerobic cellular respiration stages in the correct order is that giant pandas held Einstein and so notice down below, we're showing you here. Giant panda uh that is attacking and killing Einstein right here. And so if you can remember giant pandas killed Einstein, then hopefully that can help you remember the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration in the correct order, which are once again, glycol icis piru oxidation, the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain. And so the first letter here of these words are all matching up. And so again, it's just a silly way to help you remember these stages. And so that being said, this here concludes this video and I'll see you all in our next one.

