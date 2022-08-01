Generalized Transduction

in this video we're going to talk more details about generalized trans direction. And so recall from our previous lesson video that generalized trans deduction is one of the two main types of trans deduction. And so generalized transaction is going to be when the transducer particle only contains bacterial DNA but it does not contain fage or viral DNA. Now generalized transaction is called generalized transaction because it's capable of transferring any of the general genes of the donor bacterial cell. And so uh the reason that this is able to occur is because when the fage the original bacteriophage infects the donor cell. Uh it's going to be able to construct new fage particles but it will also construct transducer particles by mistake. And once again these transducers particles that are made an error are going to contain any of the general genes of the donor bacterial cell. And so once the transducer particle has been made, the transducer particle can then attached to a recipient cell and inject that donor DNA. That was accidentally packaged into it and then that donor DNA can then integrate into these cells chromosome. And so if we take a look at our image down below we can get a better understanding of generalized transaction. And so notice over here on the left we're showing you the formation of the transducer sing particle. And so it starts off with a bacteria fage a virus that's going to inject fage D. N. A. And then of course the virus is going to begin to replicate inform viral proteins. And then what can happen is more viral proteins. More viruses morph ages will be made that contained fage D. N. A. Which is in green. The fage D. N. A. Is in green here. But also occasionally a mistaken air can be made where the transducer particle is made. Where bacterial or uh from here the donor DNA from the bacteria can be accidentally integrated into um the fage. And so this forms the transducer particle. Then the trans dosing particle can go on to carry out transaction. And so the transducer particle is able to bind to the recipient cell. So it will bind it binds to the recipient cell. And then the donor D. N. A. That was accidentally packaged into the transducer particle is going to enter the recipient self. And so you can see the donor DNA is being injected and it's going to enter into the recipient cell. And then that donor D. N. A. That was injected can then integrate into the recipients chromosome. And so you can see here in this image that right here is the integrated donor DNA. And so that integrated donor DNA came from another bacterial cell originally. And the way that it was horizontally transferred over was via a bacteria fage a trance inducing particle. And so this is why this is called trans direction because it does involve fage is and so this here concludes our brief lesson on generalized transaction and how it can transfer any of the general genes of the donor bacterial cell. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts that we've learned in general transaction as we move forward. And then we'll be able to learn about specialized transaction. And so once again recall that generalized transaction, it's only going to contain bacterial D. N. A. And it does not contain viral DNA. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

