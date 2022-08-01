Types of Transduction

in this video we're going to introduce two types of trans direction. And so the two main types of trans deduction are number one generalized transaction and number two is specialist transaction. Now generalized transaction is going to be when the transducer particle only contains bacterial DNA but it does not contain viral or fage DNA. Now specialized transaction is when the transducer particle contains both bacterial and viral or fage D. N. A. And so let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of generalized transaction and specialized transaction. And so on the left over here what we're focusing on is generalized transaction. And so what you'll notice about generalist transaction is once again the transducer sing particle here is only going to contain bacterial DNA and it does not contain any fage or viral DNA. And so notice here that only bacterial DNA is being injected by the transducer particle. And so that would be generalized transaction. And over here on the right what we're showing you is specialized trans deduction and specialist transaction. Once again the transducer particle contains both bacterial and viral or fage Deanna. And so notice that the transducer particle here injects this D. N. A. Here which has both bacterial DNA in it here in this segment. And it has a fage DNA. Over here in this other segment. And so because the transducer particle contains bacterial and fage D. N. A. This would be a form of specialist transaction. Now moving forward in our course we're going to talk more details about generalized transaction and we'll also talk more details about specialized transaction as well. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to the two major types of transaction, and we'll be able to learn more about them as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts