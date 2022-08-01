Specialized Transduction

in this video we're going to talk more details about specialized trans direction. And so recall from our previous lesson videos, that specialist transaction is one of two main types of transaction. And this is going to be a type of transaction in which the transducer particle contains both bacterial and fage D. N. A. Now unlike generalized transaction which transfers any of the general genes of the bacterial chromosome, specialized transaction can only transfer very specific or very specialised genes of the donor or bacterial cell. And so really the genes that can be transferred are going to be the ones that allow for the formation of what's called a pro fage. And so what happens is the bacteria fage the bacteria fage D. N. A. Is going to integrate into the donor cells chromosome to generate what's known as a pro Feige. And a pro fes is basically just when the fage D. N. A. Is uh integrated uh into the cells chromosome. And so ultimately what happens is the pro phase is going to be ex iced or removed. And occasionally when the pro phases X iced. Part of the donor cells chromosome all D. N. A. Can be X. Iced with it. And so you end up getting a molecule that has both uh fage D. N. A. And bacterial DNA. And so the fage assembly ends up producing transducer particles that contain or carry both fage DNA. As well as bacterial or donor DNA. And ultimately the transducer particle will go on to inject the bacterial D. N. A. And that bacterial D. N. A. Is going to integrate uh into the recipient cells chromosome and the fage D. N. A. Is going to be degraded. And so this allows for the transfer of a gene from one cell to another cell. And these jeans once again are going to be very very specific or specialised genes, not just any general jean. And so if we take a look at this image down below we can get a better understanding of specialized transaction. And so notice on the far left what we're showing you is the original bacteria fage um infecting a cell. And so the fage D. N. A. Is going to enter into the donor cell here. And this is the page D. N. A. Then the fage DNA is going to have the ability to integrate and form what we call a pro fage. And so what you can see here is now we've got the the fage DNA which is in green, it's now integrated into the bacterial chromosome. And so we call this the pro fage Now ultimately this profile page is going to be excited. It's going to be removed. And occasionally when the pro fes is X. Iced, it will also remove with it a part of the donor cells. D. N. A. Or part of the bacterial chromosomes DNA. And so you can see that when this bacterial uh when this uh of fage DNA is X. Iced. When the pro fage is excited it can take with it part of the chromosomes DNA as well. And so the excites DNA contains both bacterial and fage D. N. A. And a single molecule. And so when the transducer particles are formed they are going to be carrying both fage and donor DNA. Or bacterial DNA. And so these are going to be transducer particles and notice that these transducers particles contain both fage D. N. A. And bacterial or donor DNA. And so when the cell lice is here these transducers particles can be released and then they can go onto a neighboring cell. So this would be a neighboring recipient cell and it can basically bind to the recipient cell. And uh inject the DNA that has both fage and bacterial DNA. And then uh the donor DNA that is injected will integrate. Whereas the fage D. N. A. Is going to be degraded. And so you can see the fage D. N. A. Is being degraded over here. Whereas the donor DNA will actually integrate into the recipient cells chromosome. And so what we're seeing is that uh donor DNA from the original cell is being transferred over to a recipient cell. And so this uh transfer of this gene is occurring via a transducer particles. So this is trans deduction. And so once again this is specialized transaction because only very specific or specialised genes will be transferred in this way. And really it's only going to be the ones in which the genes in which the pro fage can form. And so if the pro fage can form within the gene then it will be able to be ex iced and be transferred via specialized transaction. And so not all the pro fage cannot form in all jeans. And that's why it's not general. Not any general jean can be transferred. Only very specific and specialized genes can be transferred. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to specialist trans abduction, a trance inducing particle containing both bacterial and fage D. N. A. And only transfers very specific or specialised genes. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

