Transduction

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on trans direction. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that trans duck sh in is another type of horizontal gene transfer or horizontal DNA transfer that's going to occur between cells and is mediated by what are known as bacteria fage viruses otherwise just known as fage is. And so bacteria pages or just fe ages are really just viruses that infect bacteria. Now to be a little bit more formal fage is can be defined as bacterial obligate intracellular parasites, which means that they have to infect living bacteria and use the cell machinery of the living bacteria to replicate. And so these fage is or bacteria pages, they are made of either DNA or RNA packed into a protein coat. Now these fage is or bacteria fage is what they do is they infect living cells. Then they use the cellular machinery of those living cells to replicate and then they ultimately end up listening the cell or causing the cell to rupture. And when the cell ruptures it releases new fage particles and those fage particles can be released and then uh initiate another infection of a different cell. Now transducer action again is going to uh involve horizontal DNA transfer Using these bacteria fage viruses. And so transaction it actually results from an air that occurs. And this error that occurs is consisting of bacterial DNA accidentally being packaged into the fage instead of viral DNA being packaged into the fage. And so when this error occurs and bacterial DNA is packaged into the fage. This creates what is called a transducer sing particle. And so a transducer particle is really justified as a defective fage that is carrying bacterial DNA instead of carrying its own viral DNA. And so this bacterial DNA can then be horizontally transferred to another organism. And so let's take a look at this image down below so that we can get a better understanding of the production of these transducer particles. And so what you'll notice is that once again we have our cell here is this circle and inside the cell we have the bacterial DNA. In the bacterial chromosome. And so this red structure that you see here represents the bacteria fage. And so what happens is the bacteria fage or just the fage is going to attach and it's going to inject viral DNA. And so you can see that the fage D. N. A. Or the viral DNA. Is being injected into the bacterial cell. And then what happens is fage enzymes which are also going to be injected or going to be generated. Uh These fage enzymes are going to cut the bacterial DNA. And so notice that the bacterial D. N. A. Is being cut into a whole bunch of different pieces. As you see here all these different pieces of the bacterial DNA being cut up. Uh then what happens is the bacteria fage D. N. A. Is going to replicate. And so you can see that as over here there was just one molecule of the fage D. N. A. In green. And now we have multiple molecules of the fage D. N. A. And in addition to the fage DNA replicating also, viral proteins are also going to be made. And so you can see that more viral proteins represented by these red shells here are going to be made. Now the transducer particle comes into play once again due to an error where bacterial D. N. A. Is accidentally packaged into the fage instead of viral DNA. And so what you'll notice is over here on the left hand side that in some cases an error can occur where bacterial DNA is packaged into the fage and ultimately the cell is going to lice to release the particles. And so what you'll see here is now you can see the cell is like icing or rupturing and the contents here of the cell are being released. And what you'll notice is that some of these bacteria pages are going to contain fage D. N. A. And green. Okay and this would be just another virus that could conduct another viral infection. But sometimes there is an error where the phase is going to be packaged with bacterial DNA. And that's what these little blue uh particles represent. Our fage is that contain bacterial DNA. And these fage is that contain bacterial DNA. We refer to these as transducer sing particles. And so the transducer particle is really just a virus a fage that contains bacterial DNA. And so when this transducer particle goes to initiate another infection for a different cell, for example, um it will be injecting bacterial DNA instead of injecting uh fage D. N. A. And so that is how genes can be transferred between different bacteria using bacteria. Fage is and this would be called trans direction. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to trans deduction and trans dosing particles. And as we move forward in our course, will be able to continue to talk more about trans deduction. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

