What is the most logical sequence of steps for splicing foreign DNA into a plasmid and inserting the plasmid into a bacterium?
I. Transform bacteria with a recombinant DNA molecule.
II. Cut the plasmid DNA using restriction enzymes (endonucleases).
III. Extract plasmid DNA from bacterial cells.
IV. Hydrogen-bond the plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA fragments. V. Use ligase to seal plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA.
The parents of a new baby believe that the hospital sent them home with someone else’s baby. The hospital takes DNA samples from both parents and the baby. The DNA is investigated using gel electrophoresis. Do the parents possess their biological child or did the hospital give them the wrong baby?
Place the following steps of Southern Blotting in the correct order.
a) ______: Filter paper is incubated with the labeled DNA probe which anneals to the ssDNA fragments.
b) ______: Analyze gel to determine the presence of the DNA sequence of interest.
c) ______: Separate DNA fragments by size using gel electrophoresis.
d) ______: Denature DNA by soaking gel in a basic solution.
e) ______: Fragment unknown DNA sample(s) using restriction enzymes.