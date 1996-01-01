The Colligative Properties Concept 1

The four collective properties discuss what happens to a pure solvent as a salute is added to it. We're going to say as a solvent is added to a solvent, some cognitive properties will increase and others will decrease. Now, when it comes to a boiling point and osmotic pressure, the more solid I add, the higher they go. So the more they will increase. And for freezing point and vapor pressure, the more solid I add. Then the lower they go, they're going to decrease. So let's take a more in depth look at them now. Boiling point, which is abbreviated BP. Remember, this is just the temperature where a liquid and a gas are in equilibrium. Here we have our liquid molecules swimming around each other, and here we have our gas molecules spread apart. So bowling point is basically what connects these two phases of matter together. Phrasing point, which is abbreviated F p. This is a temperature where a liquid and a solid are in equilibrium. Here we have our liquids, and now we have our rigid, solid freezing point is what connects them to one another, going from one to the other. Vapor pressure vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid. So in this image, the orange sphere here represents the surface of the liquid. That pressure comes from the liquids above it. They're pushing down and exerting this vapor pressure on the liquid. Now, what we need to realize is that it's measurable at equilibrium, where we have condensation and vaporization occurring at the same time. Now, osmotic pressure, osmotic pressure. This is the force that drives osmosis from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. So if we take a look here, we can see that this right side of this YouTube phenomena here it is only has two dots, it's less concentrated. The left side is way more concentrated. Osmotic pressure is the force that's causing the water to rush From this right side over here on the left, we're gonna try to dilute all those extra dots on the left side. As a result of this, you can see now that the left side, it's arm of water of liquid is much higher up. That's because the excess water that was over here again moved from its lower concentration state to a higher concentration to try to dilute that solution. So just remember, these are our four collective properties. When we add more solute, boiling, boiling point and osmotic pressure are increasing, whereas freezing point and vapor pressure are decreasing.

