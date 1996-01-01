The Colligative Properties Practice Problems
Determine the solution with the lowest vapor pressure (assuming that ionic compounds completely dissociate).
Two beakers below are enclosed in a container as illustrated below. One beaker contains pure water (blue) while the other beaker contains an aqueous KCl solution (pink).
Which of the following diagrams illustrates how the beakers will appear after a significant period of time has passed?
Explain what happens to snow on snow-covered roads when salt is spread at −1.5 °C and −29 °C.
Differentiate molality and molarity in expressing solution concentration when considering freezing point depression, boiling point elevation, and osmotic pressure.
Explain the following observations:
(Solution 1) When 2 mL of cyclohexanol (BP: 161.8 ºC; VP at 25ºC: 0.657 mmHg) is mixed with 200 mL of cyclohexane (BP: 80.75 ºC; VP at 25ºC: 97.5 mmHg), the boiling point of the cyclohexane solution increases.
(Solution 2) When 2 mL of cyclohexane is mixed with 200 mL of cyclohexanol, the cyclohexane solution's boiling point decreases.
Regardless of economical concerns, which among magnesium chloride, urea, potassium chloride, or sodium acetate will be most efficient in melting ice from parking lots? Discuss answer.
The phase diagram below shows the partial vapor-pressure curves for two liquids: a) a pure solvent and b) the solvent mixed with a nonvolatile solute. Which has a higher boiling point, the solvent or the solution?
Determine the resulting equilibrium pressure above the liquid in a cylinder equipped with a movable piston when the volume of space above the liquid decreases from 400 mL to 200 mL at constant temperature. There is no air inside the cylinder and the equilibrium vapor pressure above the liquid is 40 mmHg.
Consider the following aqueous solutions: 0.010 m NaCl, 0.015 m fructose, and 0.012 m CaCl2. Rank these solutions in order of decreasing boiling point.
A solution is made by dissolving a nonvolatile solute in a volatile solvent. Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect: When the solution is frozen, only the solvent freezes while the solute does not.
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect: The freezing point of a solution remains unchanged if more solute is added to the solution.
How will a 0.125 m CaCl2 solution compare to a 0.125 m NaCl solution in terms of boiling point? Will its boiling point be higher, lower, or the same as the NaCl solution?
At 25 °C, two beakers were placed in a sealed container. Beaker A has 40.0 mL of 0.045 M aqueous solution of KBr. Beaker B has 40.0 mL of 0.065 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. Both solutions in the beakers were allowed to reach equilibrium. Identify the beaker that will have a rise in solution level.
Identify the following statement as true or false: The boiling point of a solution prepared by dissolving a nonvolatile solute in a volatile solvent is lower than the boiling point of the pure solvent.
Consider an ideal solution at 25°C that is made up of 35.0 g of pentane (C5H12) and 35.0 g of hexane (C6H14). The vapor pressure of pentane and hexane at 25°C are 514 torr and 153 torr, respectively. Why is the composition of the solution different from the composition of the vapor phase?
A solution is prepared by dissolving 39.2 mg of compound (molar mass = 436 g/mol) in water. The total volume of the solution is 125 mL. Calculate the osmotic pressure of the solution at 26 °C.
At 313 K, the total vapor pressure of 50.0 g of methanol (CH3OH) and 50.0 g of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 119.14 torr. At the same temperature, the total vapor pressure of 100.0 g of methanol (CH3OH) and 50.0 g of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 111.19 torr.
What is the vapor pressure of ethanol at 313 K?
The addition of 1 mol of lactose (C12H22O11) to 1 kg of water has ____ vapor pressure lowering as the addition of 1 mol of KCl to 1 kg.
At 27 °C, what is the van't Hoff factor (i) for a 0.223 M ionic solution with an osmotic pressure of 7.2 atm?
Osmosis is the movement of water through semi-permeable membranes such as cell walls. Crenation occurs when water is expelled from the cell and causes it to shrivel. Hemolysis occurs when water enters the cell and causes it to swell and burst.
Given a patient's red blood cell with surrounding fluid depleted by electrolytes. Did creation or hemolysis occur?
If a solution has the same osmotic pressure as 0.13 M KF solution, what could be the identity of the solution?
Arrange the following aqueous solution in increasing boiling points
0.25 m fructose, 0.25 m Ca(NO3)2, 0.05 m Na3N
Arrange the following aqueous solution in increasing freezing points assuming they have equal concentrations and completely dissociate.
A solution is prepared by dissolving 97.3 of galactose in 332 g methanol. The solution had a boiling point of 66.1°C. Calculate the molecular formula of galactose if it contains 40.0% C, 6.7% H, and 53.3% O by mass.
(Boiling point methanol = 64.7 °C, Kb methanol = 0.86 °C/m)
We are given the following values:
Mass Citric Acid (C6H8O7) (g) = 1.708 g
Mass Acetic acid = 10.34 g
Freezing point of pure acetic acid = 16.6°C
Freezing point of citric acid-acetic acid mixture = 13.4 °C
Freezing point constant of acetic acid = 3.9 °C/m
a. Determine the molality in mol/kg of the mixture using the freezing point depression formula
b. Determine the moles of solute present in the mixture using the values of the molality calculated in part a and mass of solvent
c. Determine the experimental molecular weight of the solute in g/mol
d. Determine the theoretical molecular weight of the solute in g/mol
e. Determine the percent error between the theoretical and experimental molecular weight of the solute