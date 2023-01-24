Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

When 1 mL of toluene is added to 100 mL of benzene (bp 80.1 °C), the boiling point of the benzene solution rises, but when 1 mL of benzene is added to 100 mL of toluene (bp 110.6 °C), the boiling point of the toluene solution falls. Explain.

Relevant Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.