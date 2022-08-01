The Colligative Properties Concept 2

now the Van Hoff Factor, which uses the variable I equals the number of ions produced from dissolving a soluble soluble. Now, when we talk about salutes, we group them as being either Ionic or Covalin in nature. Now, remember, ionic compounds are composed of a positive ion connected to a negative ion. That positive ion can be in the form of the ammonium ion or a metal. Yeah, and then that negative ion will be in the form of non metal. So here, if we take a look, we have sodium hydroxide, ammonium carbonate and aluminum sulfate as our three ionic compounds, each one because they're ionic can break up into ions. Here we have an A plus O. H. Minus. Here it breaks up into two ions. We just said that the Van Hoff factor is a number of ions produced when a soluble solid dissolves. So since there's two ions, I equals two. Ammonium carbonate breaks up into two ammonium ions, plus one carbonate ion for a total of three ions. So here I equals three aluminum sulfate breaks up into two aluminum ions and three sulfate ions for a total of five ions. And because of that I equals five. Now, Covalin compounds are just compounds composed of only non metals together. Okay, we're gonna stay here. That they are. Because of this, they are non volatile. Are you gonna say they are non I in Izabal or non electrolytes? Okay, so here, if they mentioned Covalin salutes, if they mention that they're non volatile, If they mentioned that they are non electrolytes, we group them all under Covalin salutes. So here we have glucose. We have chlorine, we have methanol. And here we have on something called Yuria. So, um, urine, That's one of the main components of it. All of these are co violent in nature, and therefore they are non volatile, which means they don't break up into ions and their non electrolytes, which also means they don't break up into ions. Because of that, I equals one. Now, technically, zero ions are formed, so they just stay in the form that they're in. So that still counts. They stay in the form that they're in. So we just count them as one. So I for them with equal to one. So remember, ionic compounds break up into ions. It's important you get the number correct to write. They'll find the right number for I for co violent salutes. They don't break up into ions there. I will always just be one in its value.

