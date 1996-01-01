Hey everyone in this example, we need to compare the number of particles of chlorine gas and krypton gas at standard temperature and pressure if both gasses are in separate two liter flasks. So the key word here is standard temperature and pressure. And this is key because we would recall that at standard temperature and pressure and same volume, which in this case we can confirm, we have because we're told that these two gasses are both in two liter flasks, we would continue to recall that the gasses in these conditions have the same number of moles and molecules. And so we would say that therefore the particles of chlorine gas and krypton gas would be the same due to the fact that they're being held at standard temperature and pressure as well as similar volumes. So this would be our final answer. To complete this example. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

