Titanium(III) chloride, a substance used in catalysts for preparing
polyethylene, is made by high-temperature reaction
of TiCl4 vapor with H2:
2 TiCl41g2 + H21g2¡2 TiCl31s2 + 2 HCl1g2
(b) How many liters of HCl gas at STP will result from the
reaction described in part (a)?
Verified Solution
