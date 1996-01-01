Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The surface temperature of Venus is about 1050 K, and the pressure is about 75 Earth atmospheres. Assuming that these conditions represent a Venusian “STP,” what is the standard molar volume in liters of a gas on Venus?

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.