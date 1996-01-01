Hey everyone in this example, we're told that a sample of neon gas has the following volume at the pressure, 1.48 E. M. S. And temperature 20 degrees Celsius. We need to determine the volume of the neon sample at standard temperature and pressure. So so far in the prompt, we want to make note of the fact that we're given an initial volume Being equal to 3.60. Leaders were given an initial value for pressure being 1. ATMs And were given an initial value for temperature being 20°C. So we want to recall that we're going to use our gay loose tax law which you recall is taking our initial pressure, multiplying it by the initial volume and dividing it by our initial temperature and setting that equal to our final pressure, multiplied by the final volume and then dividing that by our final temperature. Because we need to solve for our final volume at standard temperature and pressure. We're going to reformat this equation so that we have V two equal to P one times v one times final temperature, T two divided by final pressure and initial temperature. So before we go ahead and fill in our equation here, we want to recall that we're going to use Um temperature values in Kelvin. So we're going to add to 73.152 are given C temperature for the initial temperature and that's going to give us a value in Kelvin of 2 93.15 Kelvin. So plugging in for our equation to solve for final volume. We're going to plug in our initial Pressure given in the prompt as 1.48 e. MS. We're going to multiply this by our initial volume given in the prompt as 3. leaders. And then we're multiplying by our Final temperature which we would assume is going to be standard temperature at 2 73. Kelvin in our denominator. We're going to divide by the final pressure which we would assume at standard pressure conditions is going to be 1 80 M. And then we would multiply this by our initial temperature given in the prompt As 20°C which we converted to Kelvin as to 93 .15 Kelvin and so canceling out our units. We would be able to cancel out kelvin's as well as Our units for pressure 80 M. Leaving us with leaders as our final unit which is what we want for volume and what we're going to get is that our value for the final volume is equal to 4.70 leaders. And this is going to be our final answer to complete this example as the volume of the Neon sample at standard temperature and pressure conditions. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video

