Hello everyone today. We are being asked to determine the density and grams per liters of neon and E. Using the molar volume of the gas at standard temperature pressure, Standard temperature pressure just refers to a system that is at one atmosphere of pressure and to 73 Kelvin for temperature. And so the Mueller volume at S t P is 0.4 leaders per mole and the Mueller mass of neon, or N. E. According to the periodic table, is 20.18 g per mole. Using the density equation, which is density, or D, is equal to the mass divided by the volume. We get that 20. graham's family over 22. L per mole Will yield us a final answer of .900 g per leader. I hope this helped. And until next time.

Hide transcripts