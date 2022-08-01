Resonance Structures Example 1

here, it says, determine the remaining resident structures possible for the carbonate ion, which is C 03 to minus. So here we have our carbonate ion. We have our pie. Are double bond on the oxygen on the top. Realize here that the oxygen that are single bonded have formal charges equal to minus one. So they're depicted that way. And we have to remember to carry over those formal charges of minus one for any other oxygen's that are single body. So remember in residents were just moving around the electrons from the pi bonds. So wait, another resident structure I could show is, what if it's not the top oxygen that's double bonded, but it's the one on the left. Then we notice here that the double bonded oxygen has two lone pairs. So here's two lone pairs and the single bonded oxygen's have three lone pairs. Remember the single bonnet Oxygen's have formal charges of minus one, and here we put it in brackets because it has a charge. But remember, they're connected with double bonds. But who says that the oxygen on the left side is double bonded? What if it's the oxygen on the right side that's double bonded. The ones that are single bonded, remember, have three lone pairs. The one that's double bonded has to remember the single body Oxygen's each. Have a formal charge of minus one. Put it in brackets with the charge on the outside. And remember, these double sided arrows are what connects these resonance structures to one another. So just remember, we're just showing different places. The Pi Bon could have been within each of these structures. Each of them represents a residence structure for the carbonate ion.

