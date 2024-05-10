20. Adaptive Immunity
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
Problem 13.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
List the applicable hypersensitivities (type I, II, III, IV) as they relate to the description. Note, more than one type of hypersensitivity may be listed for a given description.
IgG antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.
T cells mediate type _________________ hypersensitivities.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be generated in response to pharmaceutical drugs.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities may be associated with autoimmunity.
Type _________________ hypersensitivities require a sensitizing exposure.
IgE antibodies can mediate type _________________hypersensitivities.
