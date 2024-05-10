20. Adaptive Immunity
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
Problem 17.1ab
Contrast the terms in the following pairs:
a. innate and adaptive immunity
b. humoral and cellular immunity
c. active and passive immunity
d. TH1 and TH2 cells
e. natural and artificial immunity
f. T-dependent and T-independent antigens
g. immunoglobulin and TCR
